Boomer, a two-year-old lurcher, was able to be rehomed during the coronavirus lockdown as demand for dogs rose sharply.

The extra demand meant many dogs that may usually have been overlooked have been able to find adopters.

After more than 300 days at the centre at West Down, Boomer landed on his paws with Carol and Michael Timms from Highbridge, who said they were smitten after spending lots of time with him to get to know him.

Michael said: “When we enquired about Boomer and heard how long he’d been waiting for a home, it made it all the more special to be given the chance to adopt him.

“It’s still early days but Boomer has settled in so well. You get so much out of adopting dogs like Boomer and whilst everyone says he has landed on his paws with us, we feel like the lucky ones to be able to give him a forever home.”

Nationally, the charity has seen huge demand during the lockdown. Between March 23 and the end of July, the charity had 43,365 calls enquiring about rehoming a dog – a 42 per cent increase on the same timeframe last year.

Rehoming was temporarily paused at the start of the outbreak, before staff used a virtual matching service to find the right owners which included video-based home checks and socially distanced appointments at centres or adopters’ homes.

Elise Watson, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, said: “Lockdown has been a challenging time for us all, but we are so happy to see Boomer finally finding his forever home during this time.

“We believe that a dog is for life, not just for lockdown so our team has done a fantastic job in matching dogs to the right families during this pandemic and we have no doubt Boomer will bring lots of joy into his new family’s lives now and for years to come.”