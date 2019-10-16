LICENSING ACT 2003

Application for Variation of a Premises Licence We, Booker Limited, of Equity House, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1LT apply for a variation of a Premises Licence for the premises known as Booker Cash & Carry, Upcott Avenue, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1HN to vary the Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 as follows:

Details of Variation: (1) Remove Seasonal Variations from the Premises Licence Opening and Licensed Hours; and (2) Vary the permitted hours for the sale of alcohol for consumption off of premises as follows: Monday-Saturday: 07:30-23:00 Sunday: 07:30-22:30 Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding this application must give notice in writing to the The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG or by email to licensing@northdevon.gov.uk

Anyone wishing to inspect the licensing register may do so at the above address between the hours of 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Thursday and 09:00 - 16:30 Friday. Representations regarding the application must be made to the Council no later than 8 November 2019. It is an offence, under section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003, to make a false statement in or in connection with this application. Those who make a false statement may be liable on summary conviction to a fine of any amount.