Book Relief celebrates 15th birthday in Torridge

Book Relief UK, which was started by the late Barry Evetts in Appledore to fund literacy projects here in the UK and abroad, is 15 years old this month.

Now based in a large shop in Mill Street in Bideford it sells a wide range of paperback and hard back books, antiquarian and children's books, as well as many others of special interest covering every subject you can think of – all of which have been kindly donated.

The money raised from book sales goes to fund various literacy projects e.g. Prisoners record bedtime stories which are then sent out to their children, and Read Easy in Devon. Books are also sent out to various projects in the Philippines, Gambia and Rwanda, as well as to hospitals and prisons in Devon.

At least 20 projects have been helped in this way over the past fifteen years.

The shop in Mill Street is always looking for volunteers who have an interest in books and literacy, and is open Monday to Saturday 10am till 4pm.

If you would like to donate books or help in the shop, please phone 01237 470600.