News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Book Relief celebrates 15th birthday in Torridge

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:26 PM October 31, 2021
The Book Relief shop in Mill Street, Bideford

The Book Relief shop in Mill Street, Bideford - Credit: Book Relief

Book Relief UK, which was started by the late Barry Evetts in Appledore to fund literacy projects here in the UK and abroad, is 15 years old this month. 

Now based in a large shop in Mill Street in Bideford it sells a wide range of paperback and hard back books, antiquarian and children's books, as well as many others of special interest covering every subject you can think of – all of which have been kindly donated. 

The money raised from book sales goes to fund various literacy projects e.g. Prisoners record bedtime stories which are then sent out to their children, and Read Easy in Devon. Books are also sent out to various projects in the Philippines, Gambia and Rwanda, as well as to hospitals and prisons in Devon. 

At least 20 projects have been helped in this way over the past fifteen years. 

The shop in Mill Street is always looking for volunteers who have an interest in books and literacy, and is open Monday to Saturday 10am till 4pm. 

You may also want to watch:

If you would like to donate books or help in the shop, please phone 01237 470600.

Most Read

  1. 1 Actors lift lid on Kinky Boots production at Queen's Theatre
  2. 2 Two vehicle crash near South Molton – Link Road blocked
  3. 3 Two burglaries in Barnstaple - Police appeal
  1. 4 'Smash and grab' robbery at Ilfracombe jewellers shop
  2. 5 Aldi plans for three new stores in North Devon
  3. 6 Live music at Torrington Town Hall Community Fayre
  4. 7 Firework display set to return to Barnstaple Rugby Club for 2021
  5. 8 Holsworthy solicitor praised by guide to UK’s top lawyers
  6. 9 Local business Champions’ time to shine
  7. 10 'Neglected' North Devon taxi firm challenged by councillors
Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Hughes - Missing from the Combe Martin area

MISSING: Police search for Peter Hughes from Combe Martin area

Joseph Bulmer

person
Barnstaple Musical Comedy and Dramatic Society's ‘Kinky Boots’

'Kinky Boots' coming to Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre

Joseph Bulmer

person
Sam Stephens and Danny Brown of Shamwickshire Rovers AFC with Simon Friend of Red Earth Developments

Developer sponsors Shammy FC youth teams

Joseph Bulmer

person
The opening of the new NodeCowork facility in Barnstaple, North Devon

Barnstaple Enterprise Hub 'Node' launches to support local businesses

Joseph Bulmer

person