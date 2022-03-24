Book festival for all at Hartland Resurgence Centre

Environmental, educational charity, The Resurgence Trust, which runs The Resurgence Centre in Hartland, North Devon, is hosting the Hartland Book Festival on April 2.

Twenty local authors will be attending, and there will be something for both bookworms and budding writers. The event will be great for children, as we have four children’s authors attending to bring their stories to life.

If you love romance novels, you’re thirsty for horror, you enjoy spy thrillers or you’re a sci-fi fan, come and meet the friendly authors, buy books, and enjoy some delicious cake at Hartland Parish Hall.

The day’s exciting programme includes author talks, readings, live music, and advice on self-publishing. Historical novelist Alison Huntingford will give a talk, ‘How writing my historical novel solved a family mystery and finally righted a wrong’.

Elizabeth Revill will discuss her thriller series The Electra Conspiracy and how the first novel came about. The Resurgence Trust book shop stall will be offering books that reflect a world view, integrating ecological and social justice and a holistic philosophy infused with spirituality and creativity.

Satish Kumar, editor emeritus, Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, said: “Hartland has always been a hub for creative people. From artists and potters to poets and authors, many people are inspired by the landscape and coast. The book festival will be a celebration showcasing local talent.”

The Hartland Book Festival will raise funds from the cafe for The Resurgence Trust, an educational charity registered at The Resurgence Centre, Fore Street, Hartland, Devon EX39 6AB. Registered charity no. 1120414. Tel: 01237 441293. For more information on their work, please visit www.resurgence.org

The Resurgence Trust seeks to inform and inspire change and connection – to each other and to the living Earth. Resurgence promotes planetary and personal wellbeing, social justice and spiritual fulfilment. It strives to create a better world for all through the pages of Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, through a range of events and courses, and through The Ecologist, a free online environmental news service. More information: www.resurgence.org www.resurgenceevents.org www.theecologist.org