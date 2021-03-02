Bogus Ilfracombe cannabis dealer jailed

Published: 7:00 AM March 2, 2021

A bogus drug dealer has been jailed for ripping off a would-be customer who handed over £10 but got nothing in return.

Jaz Kyriacou pretended that he would return with a bag of cannabis when he met the buyer in the centre of Ilfracombe but then vanished with his cash.

He was originally charged with robbery after the buyer claimed to have been threatened with a knife during the transaction, but phone messages showed it was a drug deal that had gone wrong.

Kyriacou, aged 28, of Queens Road, Ilfracombe, admitted theft and was jailed for three weeks by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The sentence means that he will be released immediately because he has already served his time while remanded in custody.

The Judge told him a short jail sentence was justified because he has a long history of dishonesty.

Mr Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said the theft took place in an alley off Fore Street, Ilfracombe on October 11 when the complainant gave Kyriacou £10 to buy cannabis and he disappeared with the money.

He said Kyriacou was arrested four days later and charged with having a knife and robbery but it is now accepted that it was a simple theft.

Mr Jason Beal, defending, said Kyriacou has served two other short sentences during the four and half months he has been in custody but they only account for 37 of the 137 days he has been on remand.