The fire at the property in Coach Drive off the A386 happened on the morning of Monday, December 2.

The house was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze and one man was unaccounted for.

An investigation into the fire was delayed due to fears the building could collapse.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a body was recovered on December 20 after 'substantial work' to make the building safe.

The man's next of kin have been informed and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A body was recovered on December 20 following substantial work to secure, and make safe, the building following the fire which caused considerable structural damage.

"Next of kin of the suspected deceased have been informed. Formal identification is pending and is now with the coroner.

"The fire is being treated as non-suspicious."

Fire crews from Bideford, Torrington and Barnstaple attended the blaze.

The single track road was cordoned off by police as firefighters tackled it.

One woman was able to leave the property and was checked over by paramedics.