Police said the body was found 'at the water's edge near the start of the Tarka Trail, Barnstaple, at around 9am this morning'.

The exact location is unclear but the police log said it was about a mile from the start of the Tarka Trail, on the Fremington side of Barnstaple, with access via Fremington Quay.

Police said formal identification is due to take place and the woman's next-of-kin had been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.