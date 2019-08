Police said it had been formally identified as Edward Renshaw, who was reported missing from Holsworthy on Monday, August 19.

Mr Renshaw's body was found at 7.45am at Sandymouth beach, Bude, on Thursday, August 22.

Police said his next of kin had been informed.

Mr Renshaw's death is currently being treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the coroner.