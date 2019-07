Police say it is believed to be that of an 18-year-old local male and that his next of kin have been informed.

Officers were called shortly before 7am, after a dog walker found the body of a man on the Tarka Trail.

Emergency services attended and a cordon blocking off the foot and cycle path was put in place.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The path re-opened at around 8.45am.