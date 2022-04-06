Body found on beach near Bideford

Police searching for missing Combe Martin man Matthew Charlton have found a body.

Police were called at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, April 5, following reports of a body being located on Peppercombe Beach, near Bideford.

Police officers attended the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification has yet to have taken place and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The family of Matthew Charlton, the 22-year-old man who has been missing from Combe Martin since last week, have been informed of this development.

They have respectfully asked that they be afforded time and space to process this news at such a difficult time.