Police were called by the Coastguard yesterday (Thursday) at 2.20pm following reports that the body of a man had washed up on the beach.

Officers are now appealing for information which may help identify the man, who is thought to have been in the water for some time.

He has been described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall and of ‘proportionate’ build. It is believed he may have had a moustache, or at least some facial hair.

Two distinctive tattoos were found on the man’s left arm. One was a red devil smoking a cigarette on his upper arm, and the other was the word ‘east’ within a picture on his forearm.

He was wearing a navy blue New Balance trainers and was wearing two rubber wrist bands, one in support of Wales Online Cancer Research, and one featuring a heart.

Anyone with any information that can assist detectives is asked to contact police on 101, quoting EN/969/19.