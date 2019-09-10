Jesse Holloway was last believed to be in Clovelly overnight from Saturday, September 7 into the morning of Sunday, September 8.

Devon and Cornwall Polcie appealed for information on the vulnerable 29-year-old's whereabouts, with residents in Woolsery and Torridge areas being asked to check outbuildings, farm buildings and land in the search for him.

The body of a man was located in Woolsery shortly after midnight on Tuesday (September 10). He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said formal identification had yet to take place, but Jesse's family had been informed of the update.

A statement from police said: "Shortly after midnight on Tuesday 10 September, the body of a man was located in Woolsery and he was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man, Jesse Holloway have been informed of this update.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a file will be prepared for the coroner."