Devon and Cornwall police have confirmed the news and next of kin are aware.

Formal identification has not yet been completed.

Police launched an appeal to find 79-year-old John David Lambert, known as David, who failed to return home from a walk yesterday (Friday).

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

His family have express their thanks to all those who have provided support at such a difficult time.