The 75-year-old was last seen at her home in the village on January 26.

A police statement on Monday (February 10) confirmed a body had been found near the River Torridge on the afternoon of Friday, February 7.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Mary's next of kin have been informed of the development.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The statement said: "Police carrying out searches for Mary Wilson, who had been reported missing, located the body of a woman on Friday 7 February.

"The body was located near the River Torridge shortly after 3pm.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but the next of kin of Mary Wilson have been informed.

"The death is not being currently treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Police launched an appeal on Thursday, February 6 due to growing concerns of the welfare of the 75-year-old.