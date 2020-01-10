The body was located on a beach at Widemouth Bay, Bude, at around 7.45am today (Friday, January 10).

Police said identification has not yet taken place but the family of 23-year-old Mr Gamage have been informed of the discovery.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Mr Gamage has been missing since Saturday, December 28 after being last seen leaving The Venue in Bude at around 8.35pm.

It sparked a search and media appeals, as it was thought he may have been in various locations, including North Devon.