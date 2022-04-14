Bluebell Days and Easter Egg Hunts return to Hartland Abbey

‘Bluebell Days and Easter Egg Hunts are returning to Hartland Abbey after two years!

On Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, clues will be hidden around the gardens leading through bluebells and woodland walks to a treasure trove of Easter Eggs.

The gardens are looking their spring best with tulips in full flower, azaleas coming into bloom and bluebells from the Walled Gardens to the sea at Blackpool Mill.

‘Malory Towers’ fans will have fun exploring the house and gardens remembering where they last saw Darrell, Gwendoline, Jean, Sally, Mary-Lou, Irene, MATRON and friends on the TV!

Special Easter treats will no doubt be on the Tearoom menu and dogs are very welcome too but don’t let them eat the Easter Eggs!

For more information on events at Hartland Abbey visit: https://www.hartlandabbey.com/