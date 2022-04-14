News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Bluebell Days and Easter Egg Hunts return to Hartland Abbey

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:40 AM April 14, 2022
Bluebells at Hartland Abbey

Bluebells at Hartland Abbey - Credit: Angela Stucley

‘Bluebell Days and Easter Egg Hunts are returning to Hartland Abbey after two years! 

On Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, clues will be hidden around the gardens leading through bluebells and woodland walks to a treasure trove of Easter Eggs. 

The gardens are looking their spring best with tulips in full flower, azaleas coming into bloom and bluebells from the Walled Gardens to the sea at Blackpool Mill. 

‘Malory Towers’ fans will have fun exploring the house and gardens remembering where they last saw Darrell, Gwendoline, Jean, Sally, Mary-Lou, Irene, MATRON and friends on the TV! 

Special Easter treats will no doubt be on the Tearoom menu and dogs are very welcome too but don’t let them eat the Easter Eggs! 

For more information on events at Hartland Abbey visit: https://www.hartlandabbey.com/

Hartland News
North Devon News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Former Special Constable found guilty of gross misconduct

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Head of Environmental Enhancement at North Devon Council - Mark Kentell

Why waste and recycling collections have been missed in North Devon

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Solar cell panels

156-acre solar farm could be built on outskirts of Bideford

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Lots of homes will have more cardboard and foil than usual, thanks to a visit from the Easter bunny

Changes to waste and recycling collections over Easter - North Devon

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon