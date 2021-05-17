Published: 11:42 AM May 17, 2021

Keep Britain Tidy has revealed country’s best beaches with the announcement of its Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for 2021 and Westward Ho! has made the cut.

As the UK looks forward to a post Covid recovery the South West is poised to become one of the destinations of choice as families plan their holidays for this year’s summer vacation getaway.

The further easing of restrictions has also coincided with the charity, Keep Britain Tidy, announcing the 76 Blue Flag and 132 Seaside Awards for the year and Westward Ho! is once again in the elite group of just 56 that have received both accolades.

The Blue Flag is widely considered to be the gold standard for beaches and as such is internationally recognised.

To qualify to fly the Blue Flag the beach must satisfy standards in four categories and against 33 individual targets covering environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, safety and services.

Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin Leader Member for Community, Culture and Leisure said: “We’re very lucky in Torridge to have such a fantastic beach at Westward Ho! that has consistently achieved the Blue Flag award for over 18 years in a row.

“A better awareness of plastic issues in our marine environment has only increased interest in beaches that meet the strict criteria for cleanliness and the partnerships with community group initiatives are something we can all be proud of.”