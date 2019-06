One fire engine from Torrington and two from Bideford were sent to a report of a fire in the roof space of a property at Church Lane, Frithelstockstone, at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 26)

On arrival crews confirmed that there was smoke issuing from the roof.

The fire damage was contained to a small part of the roof and to deal with the incident fire crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two covering jets, a thermal image camera, a saw and a ceiling hook.