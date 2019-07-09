It started early this morning (Tuesday, July 9) at the centre at Brynsworthy, Roundswell.

Two fire crews from Barnstaple and a third from Bideford were called out at 6.22am, along with the environmental protection unit and a support appliance from South Molton.The crews asked for the water bowser from Barnstaple to attend.

The fire was deep-seated within five tonnes of plastic waste. They have been using a mechanical digger to move the waste outside, and are fighting the flames using hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, small tools and a thermal imaging camera.