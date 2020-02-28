PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003To whom it may concern:I Mr John Nickell do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Blakewell, Muddiford, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 4ET and known as Blakewell Fisheries.The application is: 1. To enable the supply of alcohol on the premises, Monday to Sunday from 11:00 hours to 22:30 hours. 2. To enable recorded music Monday to Sunday from 08:00 hours to 23:00 hours.Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 27 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Signed: (Applicant\/on behalf of the applicant) Dated: 15 February 2020