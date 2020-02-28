PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

I Mr John Nickell do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Blakewell, Muddiford, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 4ET and known as Blakewell Fisheries.

The application is: 1. To enable the supply of alcohol on the premises, Monday to Sunday from 11:00 hours to 22:30 hours. 2. To enable recorded music Monday to Sunday from 08:00 hours to 23:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 27 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: (Applicant/on behalf of the applicant)

Dated: 15 February 2020