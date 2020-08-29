Bev Hayler made the decision to close the Black Horse in the High Street in June after nearly 30 years at the pub and 12 years in charge due to increasing rental costs.

Bev said she had hoped to do another 10 years at the pub, but the increase in costs meant it ‘wasn’t feasible’.

She said: “It just wouldn’t have made any money. I think it was the right decision in the end but I absolutely loved it there, and I was hoping to do another 10 years.

“It was a difficult decision to make especially for the staff which were friends and family. I know it’s a community pub with lots of loyal customers and being in the heart of Torrington made it even harder.

The Best of Bev's Catering team at Great Torrington Town and Community Hall. The Best of Bev's Catering team at Great Torrington Town and Community Hall.

Customers missing the pub’s food and hospitality can now enjoy it just across the road at Torrington Town and Community Hall, where Bev and her former Black Horse team are hosting a series of pop-up restaurant events.

The ‘Best of Bev’s’ team, which includes Bev’s daughters Becky, Sam and Lauren, have already done a successful steak night and a Sunday roast to socially distanced guests, with plenty more themed events and traditional roasts lined up through the rest of the year and into 2021.

Bev said: “The town hall approached me as I had done a couple of bits there as the Black Horse.

“I want to build a good reputation at the town hall for dining out in a lovely historic building and give Torrington somewhere to eat and relax, as well as keeping me, my family and very close friends employed.”

Helen Rumbold, trustee of the Great Torrington Town and Community Hall, said: “Since the town hall opened in April 2019 Bev and her team have put on a number of memorable events for our residents and we are delighted her new venture using the town hall has already been a resounding success with our local community.

“Our trustees wish her every success for the future.”

To find out more, find Best of Bev’s Catering on Facebook.