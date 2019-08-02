It is one of seven junctions planned to be improved as part of the multi-million scheme to upgrade the A361 North Devon Link Road between South Molton and Bideford. The scheme would see extra lanes on the A361 through the roundabout to increase capacity, while the A377 exit to Bishops Tawton would also be widened to incorporate two wider lanes. A new underpass is proposed to the west of the roundabout to enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross the busy road. The Gazette reported in February how some residents were opposed to an underpass because they believe it will not be used and would attract anti-social behaviour. But Devon County Council says it has been designed to be open and clearly visible to all users, and it will link into existing paths to make the route feel safe and secure. Planting, landscaping and an acoustic fence are proposed to screen the roundabout from nearby properties. DCC also intends to submit an application for a pedestrian and cycle bridge to cross the A361 at Landkey. The schemes form part of Devon County Council's planned £93million upgrade of the A361 between Bideford and South Molton. Councillor Andrea Davis, DCC cabinet Member with responsibility for infrastructure and development, said: