South West Water is replacing 600 metres along Bishops Tawton Road and Old Exeter Road to reduce the risk of sewer flooding recurring.

The work is expected to run until the autumn and will be in two phases, initially beginning on a stretch of the Bishops Tawton Road just past South View.

The second phase will be from July 24 and take in the length of the Old Exeter Road up to Sanders Lane.

Working hours will be 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, with the possibility of some work at weekends.

The village has been badly hit by flooding, most notably in 2012.

Victoria Hutchins, SWW project manager, said: “To undertake this work and to ensure the health and safety of the public and our workers, we will require the use of two-way traffic lights which will be in place at all times.

“There will be the need to work outside Bishop Tawton Primary School but this section has been planned for the summer holidays to minimise disruption.

“As an essential service provider, looking after our customers and employees is our top priority and we will continue to follow Government and NHS advice surrounding coronavirus to make sure safety is paramount.”