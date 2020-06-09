The parish council invited everyone to make good use of lockdown and enter the May scarecrow competition. Chairman Ian Cowling said: “It was just a bit of fun to take our minds off the pandemic and the restrictions. “We were amazed to have 58 entries in total; every morning more corona crows appeared as if by magic. “It was very difficult to judge the winners, so we left that task to our vicar and his wife – no room for argument there then! Finally Alastair and Alison Forman decided on the top three. “Residents enjoyed the corona crows so much that they have been asking if we can repeat the event next year – hopefully with another theme!” First place went to Cheryl Wollacott and second place to Sue Forbes. During lockdown residents have pulled together to help those advised not to travel. The village shop and post office has continued to operate successfully with ‘social distancing’ measures. Friends and neighbours have helped each other, so much so that a helpline scheme for those with no friends or neighbours has received very few calls - with more volunteers registered than requests for help. The pictures can also be viewed at https:\/\/www.bishopsnympton-pc.org.uk\/coronacrow-gallery\/.