The Right Reverend Jackie Searle with NDHT midwives and chaplaincy staff. The Right Reverend Jackie Searle with NDHT midwives and chaplaincy staff.

The Right Reverend Jackie Searle visited North Devon District Hospital on Tuesday (January 7), meeting with staff, patients, volunteers and non-executive directors.

She was shown around the maternity unit, where staff talked to her about some of the developments coming in the near future.

She met the new activities coordinator on the demntia ward and some of the hospital's volunteer end of life companions.

She was also given a tour of the Special Care Baby Unit and visited the hospital's chapel and Faith Centre.

The Right Reverend Jackie Searle talking with midwife Anne Funning. The Right Reverend Jackie Searle talking with midwife Anne Funning.

Bishop Jackie said: "Thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers at North Devon District Hospital.

"I came away from this visit feeling really inspired and cheered from all the things I saw and heard about.

"We all need to value our communities and a flourishing hospital is key to that."