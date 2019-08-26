Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker has died aged 60. Picture: Courtesy of Sue Tucker Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker has died aged 60. Picture: Courtesy of Sue Tucker

Mr Tucker passed away on August 13 aged 60 following a short illness and it is expected many bikers will turn out to support the funeral cortege as he was highly regarded in North Devon.

In the words of his wife Sue "I have never heard a bad word uttered against Steve."

An online obituary reads: 'Gorgeous husband of Sue, much loved son of Shirley and the late Ian. Loving and cherished brother of Marion, Jackie and Jo and stepson of Lorna.

'Much harassed and adored stepdad and granddad to Barry, Andy and their families'.

Steve Tucker had to move on to a trike after his mobility became too bad to ride motorcycles. Picture: Courtesy of Sue Tucker Steve Tucker had to move on to a trike after his mobility became too bad to ride motorcycles. Picture: Courtesy of Sue Tucker

The funeral procession will form up by RGB at Pottington from 7.45am and set off at 9. It will escort a motorcycle hearse along Braunton Road to Rolle Quay, around the inner relief road to the square and then over the Longbridge and up to North Devon Crematorium for the service at 9.40am.

A wake is to be held at The Park Hotel at 11.15am, with all welcome. Donations on the day can be made to North Devon Hospice or care of R P Byrom & Son.

Mr Tucker broke his back in a motorcycle accident in 1979 and was told he would never walk again, but always determined, he defied doctors by learning to walk again.

He and a business partner started Hedgehog Motorcycles at Gliddon's Yard in 1996 and although that partnership dissolved, he worked hard to keep the shop going and in 2008 it moved to new premises in Mill Road.

Steve and Sue met around 1980 and got together in 1990 and she describes him as 'my soulmate'.

As Hedgehog became busier she joined him full time and they were married in 2010.

She told the Gazette: "We lived together and worked together 24/7 and we never tired of each others' company, we never argued and we loved what we were doing in the shop.

"We thrived on all of our customers' company, and to that end we made so many dear friends."

Mr Tucker's mobility decreased over the years and in 2009 he eventually needed a wheelchair, but was not ready to give up bikes and went from riding a solo bike to a bike and sidecar, to a quad and finally to his beloved trike.

As they approached retirement they bought a camper van and only three months ago had a long touring holiday travelling through Europe.

Mrs Tucker said: "It was to be our last journey together and I am so glad that we had that time together.

"I have never heard a bad word uttered against Steve, everyone that knew him loved and respected him, and that includes myself.

"I am proud to have been his partner and eventually in 2010 he made me his wife, I have no sour memories of him, not a single one - all I feel is love and admiration for the man that was my life."