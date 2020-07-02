A man in his 20s believes he could have been knocked from his bike before it was stolen sometime between 11pm on Friday, June 26 and 1.30am on Saturday, June 27.

The victim, who was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans, had been to Instow beach and was cycling home.

He blacked out in Barnstaple between the end of the Tarka Trail at Taw Bridge and The Strand.

He suffered bruising to his head, face and ribs.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urge anyone with information to contact them on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference number CR/051576/20.