The patter of tiny feet are being heard at The Big Sheep, with the arrival of the early season lambs. Picture: Simon Ellery The patter of tiny feet are being heard at The Big Sheep, with the arrival of the early season lambs. Picture: Simon Ellery

It is around-the-clock work for staff at the attraction, but visitors also have the opportunity to get involved by feeding the newborns and even watching live births.

Director Rick Turner said: “We just lambed the super early flock for the February half term - it has been hugely popular with record numbers of half term visitors enjoying the warm sunny weather.

“Many visitors actually saw lambs being born this past week, but this is only about five per cent of the flock.

“The team have to be up through the night checking them and so have been doing long hours as well as bottle feeding some who need milk as their mothers don’t have enough.”

Rick said they were all a good size for early lambs too, with some ‘stragglers’ expected to be born in the next few weeks.

Then staff will be bracing themselves for another 150 lambs set to arrive in April over the Easter holidays.

*** Pictures by Simon Ellery ***

Laura Holt, operations manager at The Big Sheep, carrying out a live lamb delivery in front of the crowds on Saturday, February 23. Picture: Simon Ellery Laura Holt, operations manager at The Big Sheep, carrying out a live lamb delivery in front of the crowds on Saturday, February 23. Picture: Simon Ellery

A live delivery in front of the crowds at The Big Sheep on Saturday, February 23. Picture: Simon Ellery A live delivery in front of the crowds at The Big Sheep on Saturday, February 23. Picture: Simon Ellery