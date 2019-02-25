It is around-the-clock work for staff at the attraction, but visitors also have the opportunity to get involved by feeding the newborns and even watching live births. Director Rick Turner said: We just lambed the super early flock for the February half term - it has been hugely popular with record numbers of half term visitors enjoying the warm sunny weather. Many visitors actually saw lambs being born this past week, but this is only about five per cent of the flock. The team have to be up through the night checking them and so have been doing long hours as well as bottle feeding some who need milk as their mothers dont have enough. Rick said they were all a good size for early lambs too, with some stragglers expected to be born in the next few weeks. Then staff will be bracing themselves for another 150 lambs set to arrive in April over the Easter holidays. *** Pictures by Simon Ellery ***