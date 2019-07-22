Wear purple, make purple-coloured cakes or event dye your hair purple all ideas are encouraged to help raise money for the Over and Above hospital charity cancer and wellbeing centre appeal. The charity is aiming to raise £1.5m for a cancer and wellbeing centre which will include a relatives' accommodation wing at North Devon District Hospital. The centre will be a dedicated space available to anyone affected by cancer and other conditions at any stage of their illness. This will be the eighth instalment of Big Purple Weekend, which began life as Purple Day and evolved into a three day purple-fest. Head of fundraising and volunteering Ian Roome said: