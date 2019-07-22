Anything goes on the Big Purple Weekend, as this resident of The Big Sheep proves. Anything goes on the Big Purple Weekend, as this resident of The Big Sheep proves.

Wear purple, make purple-coloured cakes or event dye your hair purple all ideas are encouraged to help raise money for the Over and Above hospital charity cancer and wellbeing centre appeal.

The charity is aiming to raise £1.5m for a cancer and wellbeing centre which will include a relatives' accommodation wing at North Devon District Hospital.

The centre will be a dedicated space available to anyone affected by cancer and other conditions at any stage of their illness.

This will be the eighth instalment of Big Purple Weekend, which began life as Purple Day and evolved into a three day purple-fest.

The North Devon District Hospital SCBU team get geared up for Big Purple Weekend. The North Devon District Hospital SCBU team get geared up for Big Purple Weekend.

Head of fundraising and volunteering Ian Roome said: "The support we have had for the appeal has been overwhelming and I would like to thank everyone for getting involved.

"We are hoping to encourage everyone to fund raise with friends, family and work colleagues. We want to see North Devon in purple!

"This is your moment to sell your homemade delicious cakes with vibrant purple icing at your workplace, to wear purple clothing for the day, dye your hair or beard purple or why not go completely purple and use face paint too, in fact anything that takes your fancy."

The wellbeing centre will offer a drop in service, providing information on cancer and other conditions, counselling and psychological support, financial and benefits advice, hair loss support, nutritional advice, complementary medicines such as Reiki and massage, health and wellbeing events and courses.

The centre will not just be open to our patients, but will also be available to relatives and carers who can gain support and ask any questions they may have.

The Over and Above fundraising team would love to hear what you are doing for the Big Purple Weekend. Let them know your stories and send in your pictures.

If you have an idea for a Big Purple Day fundraising event, please call the Fundraising Team on 01271 311772, email ndht.charity@nhs. net.

The Gazette would also love to hear what you are doing - send details and your pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .