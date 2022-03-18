Big 'Camp Out' is back!

This March, Max Woosey, the 12-year-old behind ‘Max’s Big Camp Out’ and winner of Pride of Britain 2021 Spirit of Adventure Award, is back to rally the support of children across the country to raise money for their own nominated charities.

In a belief that children are rarely given any say in who or how they support charities closest to them, The Big Camp Out is the first ever annual charity initiative that Just Giving has recognised as a child-led fundraising event.

The driving force behind the initiative, Max, is the inspirational young person who set out at the start of the global pandemic to raise money for the North Devon Hospice. In support of his terminally ill neighbour and friend, Rick Abbott, to fulfil a promise to always have an adventure, Max has now camped out for almost two years – over 700 nights - and counting, raising to date in excess of £700,000 – enough to fund 15 annual salaries for NHS nurses.

Now in its second year, the event is again being led by Max and supported by his fellow Pride of Britain award winner, Harmonie-Rose Allen. Harmonie was given only ten per cent of survival at ten months old, defying all odds and overcoming life-threatening surgeries, she has tackled amazing feats to raise awareness and funds in excess of £100,000 for British meningitis charities.

The two brave, inspirational youngsters have convinced the host and face of Pride of Britain, Carol Vorderman to grab a sleeping bag and join them in at an extra special Big Camp Out in Devon as inspiration for children across the country in raising money for charities closest to their hearts.

Speaking of her involvement, Carol said: “I am honestly so excited to be able to camp out with these two superstars. I've no idea what games we’ll get up to and I'm sure there won't be much sleeping going on. Max is extraordinary and Harmonie Rose is a firecracker. I think I'll need a week's holiday to recover. After more than 20 years hosting The Pride of Britain Awards, it always fills us up with hope when we come across young people with such courage and happiness in their souls. Go Max Woosey the Boy in the Tent and go-go Harmonie Rose. We're with you all the way!”

With over 700 nights in the garden under his belt, Max urged other youngsters to: “Make a den in your bedroom or pitch a tent in the garden. Wherever you decide to camp out, just have a go! It’s so much fun. And don’t forget to pack lots of midnight snacks to keep you going!”

And speaking of her first camp out experience, brave and inspiring, Harmonie said: “I’m so excited to camp out with Max this year. Wherever you are, grab your sleeping bag and join in. And the best part is that for once, it’s the children in control!”

The Big Camp Out will take place on March 26th, 2022 with Max, Harmonie-Rose and Carol camping out in Devon in a bid to inspire others. To get involved, or to donate to the event supported by Max Woosey, Harmonie-Rose Allen and Carol Vorderman, then please visit https://maxsbigcampout.justgiving.com/. You can follow the night’s adventures via Max’s Instagram.