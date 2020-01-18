A planning application for a 12-metre-high CCTV mast and camera at the wheels park in Kingsley Road was given consent by Torridge District Council's plans committee on Thursday (January 16).

Planning officer Helen Smith said the application was a 'direct response' to issues with anti-social behaviour at the park and at Bideford AFC's ground next door.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the application.

Councillor Dermot McGeough said: "I do agree it will alleviate anti-social behaviour at the Sports Ground and the wheels park itself and will improve safety for anyone using the wheels park."

Torridge District Council's lead member for health, wellbeing and community safety, said the council and police had been dealing with 'unacceptable' amounts of anti-social behaviour in the park and around the Sports Ground, causing disturbance, criminal damage and littering.

He added: "While we have successfully introduced measures such as the lowering of the wall along Kingsley Road allowing better visibility into the area, CCTV is the next step in a package of measures to be introduced.

"The CCTV should also allow us to better enforce usage times at the skate park as well.

"Because it will be linked into the wider Bideford town network we will be able to use the full capability of the system to deal with people who don't abide by the rules governing the use of the facilities.

"We will also work with our partners in the police, the football club, and other agencies once perpetrators are identified from captured CCTV footage where this is appropriate."

The park in Kingsley Road opened in July after a 12-week build, and was made possible with funding from Torridge District Council, Sport England, Grantscape, Bideford Bridge Trust and Bideford Town Council.

In November the Gazette reported police were working to address a string of vandalism incidents at Bideford Sport's Ground which included seats being ripped out of stands.

Bideford AFC said it was collecting a black sack full of rubbish each day, including beer bottles, food and drink and 'items used for substance abuse'.