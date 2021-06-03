Bideford Water Festival set to return this summer

Published: 12:28 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM June 3, 2021

This year's festival theme is 'Thank You' - Credit: Rotary Club of Bideford

Bideford’s Water Festival, including the famous Cardboard Boat Regatta, is set to return on Sunday July 4th.

Sadly, last year’s event had to be reorganised as a virtual event by organisers, the Rotary Club of Bideford, due to Covid restrictions.

In the meantime, the club has been busy organising volunteers at the Westward Ho! Coronavirus Vaccination Centre and have decided to pay tribute to all the volunteers at this year’s Water Festival as Rotary President, Jacquie Willoughby explained: “Sunday July 4th is a national thank you day to recognise all the people, particularly the volunteers, who have helped the nation during the Covid crisis, so it is the perfect choice to be the theme for Bideford Water Festival this year.

“We can’t wait to reclaim some sort of fun and frivolity in our lives so we are delighted that the Water Festival, with our infamous crazy Cardboard Boat Regatta, looks like it can go ahead this year. We are hoping the whole community will be able to come together to say ‘Thank You’ and we can’t wait to see what ‘thank you’ boat designs people will come up with!”

This year's festival theme is 'Thank You' - Credit: Rotary Club of Bideford

The Cardboard Boat Regatta, sponsored by Atlas Packaging, is going to be the centre piece of the Water Festival again this year.

You may also want to watch:

The Rotary Club is encouraging people to enter the competition and begin building their cardboard boats to sail a short course on the River Torridge.

The boats must be made out of sheets of cardboard (which can be collected from Atlas in Roundswell on a first come first served basis) with a ‘Thank You’ theme for 2021.

Managing Director of Atlas Packaging, Jason Sharman is delighted at the choice of theme: “When Bideford Rotary said they were choosing “Thank You” as the theme for this year’s Regatta we thought it was a really lovely idea.

“The club has been so involved in helping more than 30,000 vaccine doses to be delivered into arms at Westward Ho! that they deserve plenty of thanks themselves.

“We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Regatta as the cardboard creations are fantastic and it’s always fun seeing if the boats will sink or make it all the way to the finish line.”

The Water Festival will take place on the afternoon of July 4 to make the most of the high tide at Bideford Quay and will allow the volunteers to work at the Westward Ho! Vaccination Centre in the morning before being guests of honour at the event.

If you would like to build a boat, host a stall, sponsor the event or take part, more details can be found at www.bidefordrotary.uk