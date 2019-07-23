Teams will launch all manner of weird and wonderful cardboard vessels onto the River Torridge from Bideford Quay on Sunday (July 28), as they bid to paddle all the way to the finish line without sinking. There's still time to join in with the event, organised by Bideford Rotary Club and sponsored by Atlas Packaging. Entries are accepted up to 24 hours before the racing begins on Sunday. As well as the races the boats will also be judged on design, theme, entertainment value and effort. Bideford Rotarian Jacquie Willougby said: