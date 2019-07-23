Cardboard boat racing and river-side fun at Bideford Water Festival. Picture: Graham Hobbs Cardboard boat racing and river-side fun at Bideford Water Festival. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Teams will launch all manner of weird and wonderful cardboard vessels onto the River Torridge from Bideford Quay on Sunday (July 28), as they bid to paddle all the way to the finish line without sinking.

There's still time to join in with the event, organised by Bideford Rotary Club and sponsored by Atlas Packaging.

Entries are accepted up to 24 hours before the racing begins on Sunday. As well as the races the boats will also be judged on design, theme, entertainment value and effort.

Bideford Rotarian Jacquie Willougby said: "We've had a lot of cardboard boat entries this year - it should be our best regatta yet."

The festival will get an introduction by Bideford Youth Pipe Band before its official opening by mayor of Bideford, Peter Christie at 12.30pm.

Events, entertainment, stalls and activities are scheduled all afternoon along the river and the quayside.

The day culminates with a prize giving ceremony at 4.45pm followed by a display from North Devon Gymnastics Club in Victoria Park.

Bideford Rotary Club and Atlas Packaging already have their entries prepared.

Rotary assistant district governor Mike Champion has crafted the Not So Beautiful Pea-Green Boat, while Atlas Packaging work experience students Fahren Woollacott, Callum Rippon and Joe Passmore have built a three-man boat for their team, The Floaters.

The students designed the boat on CAD software used by the structural design team at the company and created a small version to see how it would look before embarking on the big build