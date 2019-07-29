Scenes from Bideford Water Festival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Scenes from Bideford Water Festival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Teams and individuals young and old launched their self-made boats from Bideford Quay as part of Bideford Water Festival.

While plenty managed to negotiate the two buoy turns and paddle back to Kingsley Steps, some did not fare quite so well as their boats sank, capsized and even disintegrated.

There were prizes for those who took first place in the different categories, as well as gongs for the best capsize, submarine, effort, survivor, most entertaining and slowest boat.

The first youth paddler was Evan Jenkins in Passion One, and first prize in the single paddler category went to Charlotte Chance in Pink Lady.

The Dreamboat crew won the award for first multi-paddler crew.

Best design went to Chris Sentry and John Nast's Beatles-esque yellow submarine, Sub-standard. It was Garry Hatch who took the best submarine award though, having rowed most of the course with his boat submerged.

Jack and Body Johns took the award for most entertaining with The Ninjas, which came complete with red smoke.

The best capsize went to 80-year-old Ian Atkinson in HMS Little-ham, while Ned Morgan won the award for the slowest boat for his efforts on The Little Lobster.

Best survivor went to the Seas the Cheese crew and the prize for best effort went to Holly Young, who was one of the many entries from Bideford youth club Space.

Bideford Rotarian Jacquie Willoughby said: "It was just a fantastic day, with lots of people coming down. We had nearly 40 boats entered and it's something we will definitely look to do again - it might be the beginning of a much bigger event."

There were big crowds for a full programme of water-themed activities on the quay.

The water festival was opened by mayor of Bideford Councillor Peter Christie following a rousing introduction from Bideford Youth Pipe Band.

A sun-soaked River Torridge was host to stand-up paddleboarding and gig rowing taster sessions courtesy of Bideford Pilot Gig Club.

Sailing boats soon swarmed the river as North Devon Yacht Club's Bideford Cup races took place. Sailing dinghies and catamarans raced down the river from Instow and Appledore before a second race got under way from Bideford Quay.

Pilot gig clubs took to the water after the cardboard boats for a race down the river.

There was entertainment on the shore from Anchors Aweight and Dance Fit, and there was a chance for visitors to have a look around Appledore RNLI's Mollie Hunt lifeboat.

