Kai Clements has a warrant for arrest for failing to attend court to answer to theft offences.

A statement from the police said 'extensive efforts' have been made to locate the 24-year-old, who is from the area.

It said: "We request the public's help in locating him. Information as to the location of this person is sought in order that he is brought to justice."

Clements is not believed to be dangerous, but members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or can help the police with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/048623/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.