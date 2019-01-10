The incidents happened last night (Wednesday) in East-the-Water and a number of power tools were taken.

Police believe the break-ins were linked to a similar spate in Barnstaple in November, and others around the county.

They are appealing for any witnesses who saw suspicious activity last night, particularly around work vans, or who might have CCTV footage to come forward.

Officers are also urging people to come to a tool-marking day in Bideford, where they will have their tools marked for free with forensic marking kits.

At the event at RGB Bideford on Monday, January 28, officers will be giving advice on how people can reduce the chance of becoming a victim.

Anyone can come along to the day between 8am and 2pm at the store in Caddsdown Industrial Park.

Tool marking means if police recover stolen goods, they can identify who they belong to and return them to their owner.

DC Anna Lewis said police were hoping to hold another similar event at RGB in Barnstaple too, and urged people to come along.

Anyone who has any information relating to these crimes can call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference EN/018176/18.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.