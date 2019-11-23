One Bideford, working with Torridge District Council, have printed posters urging people to support their local shops and restaurants.

Independent traders are also open for a series of late night shopping sessions in the town.

As well as an evening of late night shopping on December 3, the traders will be keeping their doors open later on Thursday, December 5 and December 12.

Gallery owner Jill Rousseau has been spearheading the initiative She said: It's so important to do it for people and help small businesses, especially with the general malaise with the high street at the moment. All the big places are closing down and the worst part about it is they want them to close down so they can focus on online.

"We are doing this independently and we're doing it for ourselves."

The campaign has been boosted by councillor grant funding from Councillor Doug Bushby.

Sophi Pickard, who runs The White Room Practice in Market Place, said: "I think it's extremely important that we work collaboratively to make Bideford brilliant and successful as it should be. It's really important we work together."