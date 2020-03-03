The band will be playing iconic music from the silver screen at the concert at St Mary's Church in Bideford on Friday, March 6.

The evening of epic tunes from well-known blockbusters starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Musical director Mark Durham said: "The Cancer and Wellbeing Centre is close to our hearts and we wanted to play a concert to support it. We're looking forward to putting on a good show."

Hospital charity Over and Above is responsible for the ongoing running costs of the new centre, which will open in April.

The band has a special place in the heart of Over and Above fundraiser Julie Whitton, who played in the band for more than 10 years.

She said: I loved it, and I'm thrilled they are performing this movie inspired concert to support our cancer patients who will receive support in the new Cancer and Wellbeing Support Centre at North Devon District Hospital."

To book tickets, costing £6, visit the Over and Above website or call the fundraising team on 01271 311772.