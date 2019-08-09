Nicole Williams was inspired to undertake training and set up the rehabilitation service after seeing the impact a stroke had on a member of her family. Nicole's auntie Jane Pascoe suffered a stroke in 2017 which left her with disabilities. After NHS rehabilitation and home therapy started and stopped, Nicole felt like there 'should be something more'. The 35-year-old trained with Action for Rehabilitation from Neurological Injury (ARNI), which has specialists available to people who have been discharged from hospital and living in the community and aims to help stroke survivors improve their mobility.