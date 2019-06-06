The volunteers have traditionally been trained to operate during the evening and night-time, but have also supported special events and festivals in Bideford over the last decade. Since starting in June 2009, Bideford's street pastors have provided support to more than 6,000 people, providing everything from lifesaving first aid, to a shoulder to cry on. Now they are looking for volunteers from local churches to support 'a rising number' of vulnerable people on the streets during the day. Chairman Duncan Withall said: