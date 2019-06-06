The volunteers have traditionally been trained to operate during the evening and night-time, but have also supported special events and festivals in Bideford over the last decade.

Since starting in June 2009, Bideford's street pastors have provided support to more than 6,000 people, providing everything from lifesaving first aid, to a shoulder to cry on.

Now they are looking for volunteers from local churches to support 'a rising number' of vulnerable people on the streets during the day.

Chairman Duncan Withall said: "We are looking for up to 20 new volunteers to enable us to meet the new and continuing opportunities to help keep our community safe for all.

"There is no upper age limit we just need people who are willing to care, listen and help."

Street Pastors operate in partnership with local councils and the police.

Torridge Sector Inspector Shaun Kenneally said: "We are fortunate to have the support of the Bideford Street Pastor scheme. The pastors do a fantastic job at events and during the night time economy and I think an extension of the scheme, to different times of the day, will provide new opportunities to support those in need."

Bideford North councillor Peter Christie added: "We have all become aware in recent years that there are some vulnerable people in Bideford and I welcome the extension of the work of the street pastors into 'daytime patrols' in order to help them.

"Volunteering is always a challenge and I would hope that Bidefordians will put their names forward to help this initiative which can only lead to the strengthening of our community spirit and cohesion."

People interested in volunteering can email Duncan at bideford@streetpastors.org.uk.