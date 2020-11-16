The clock at St Mary's Church has been stuck at 1.14 for months. The clock at St Mary's Church has been stuck at 1.14 for months.

The clock at St Mary’s Church has been stuck at 1.14 for the last four months because of a broken mechanism and its repair is set to cost around £9,500.

Donations from Bideford Town Council and Bideford Bridge Trust have covered the majority of the cost to repair the clock, ensuring work can begin.

The church has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to reach the target, which covers the cost of getting the clock illuminated again.

The appeal is now only £700 away from its goal after a string of generous donations.

Reverend Claire Rose-Casemore said: “St Mary’s are extremely grateful to Bideford Town Council and the Bridge Trust for providing a donation covering the majority of repair to the clock, which will enable work to commence.

“However, the illumination of the clock and balance of repair costs is outstanding.

“We would like to appeal to the community of Bideford to help us restore the clock to its full working splendour.”

Rev Rose-Casemore said she hoped the clock would be working and lit up again by Christmas.

She said: “All of us have missed seeing the right time. Everywhere I go in town people are asking when it’s going to work again.

“We rely on it a lot, whether it’s for work or getting to school on time.

The church has also enlisted the help of local children to promote the appeal.

Pupils from St Mary’s Church of England Primary School and Kingsley Prep School took part in a poster competition, with local artist Debs Last judging the 126 entries.

The winner was 10-year-old Charlotte Simcoe from St Mary’s, whose colourful entry will be used to promote the crowdfunding appeal. The runner up was Kingsley’s Lincoln Whaley.

Rev Rose-Casemore said: “The response from them has been fantastic. It’s a shame we couldn’t pick all of them.”

To donate to the St Mary’s Church crowdfunding appeal, visit spacehive.com/st-marys-church-clock-repair---bideford.