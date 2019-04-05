World of Wonder Devon, at Affinity Devon, takes the inspiration for its soft play area – and name – from the great wonders of the world.

Husband and wife team Ewan and Mindy Butler, from Bideford, decided to open the new play area to fill what they saw as a gap in the market.

The brand new attraction features a large indoor soft play area for ages 0-11, a toddlers’ play area and a café stocking local bakes, breakfast and lunches.

Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6. Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6.

The whole area is nut free, with a focus on catering for children with allergies, and Mindy said she hopes it will eventually become a hub for families.

“We want to offer a community space with things like antenatal and breastfeeding classes in the future,” she said.

“We’re hoping to do a lot of clubs and offer everything for mother and baby.

Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6. Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6.

“The whole area is also a nut-free zone, we’re really keen to cater for children with all allergies and we have a lot of gluten free options too.”

The inspiration for the world theme came from the couple’s travels. They have lived in both Australia and Canada and want to promote the idea of exploring the world.

“The slide is a runway and one of my favourite bits,” added Mindy.

Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6. Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6.

“I also love the ball pool, which inspired by Victoria Falls, and the pyramids at the back of the play area have noise-sensitive lights as well.

“The imaginative play aspect is really important to us and we’ve had really good feedback about it so far.”

World of Wonder launched its opening with a special ‘first play’ event on Friday, with 30 lucky competition winners getting a chance to test the play area.

Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6. Inside the new World of Wonder Devon, opening at Affinity Devon on April 6.

They officially open on Saturday, April 6, and are open Monday-Saturday, 9.30am-5.30pm and Sundays 10am-5pm.