Bideford Scouts, parents and leaders will once again sort and deliver their annual community Christmas Post Bideford Scouts, parents and leaders will once again sort and deliver their annual community Christmas Post

Organised by Bideford Area Scouts each year, scouts plus explorer scouts, parents and leaders sort and deliver Christmas cards with a stamp cost of 30p.

The cards must be posted in the black Scouts Post collection boxes at the businesses below.

The last post is December 11 and unfortunately business mail or parcels cannot be accepted.

The scouts would like to thank Stevens & Willey Accountants, Torridge District Council, the Link Magazine and everyone who supports the post.

Last year around 7,000 cards were we sorted and delivered during the festive season.

Post boxes can be found at: Spar - Blights Motors Bideford, Coldstream Stores Bideford, Barton Tors Stores East the Water, F Heards Butchers Westward Ho!, Krazy Price Cards Bideford, Northam News, Royal North Devon Golf Club Westward Ho! & Market Street Kitchen Appledore.