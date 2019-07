Sophie Evans, aged 15, is one of 5,000 scouts from the UK joining 40,000 others for the skills and adventure festival in West Virginia.

She said: "The water obstacle course was so much fun.

"We had to work together to get to the top of the iceberg. It was really hard but we managed it. We were really proud of ourselves.

"Jamboree is such an amazing experience.

"I will never experience anything like this again where everyone around the world comes together - it's just brilliant.

"I have made so many friends in the last year, and learnt so many new skills.

"It's just so amazing to actually be here."

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet. The theme is 'unlock a new world' - focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."