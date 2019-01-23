The bank announced its branch at 16 The Quay will be shutting on April 25.

Barnstaple’s High Street branch seems safe for now and is not on the list of proposed closures.

Nationwide some 1,270 workers will be at risk of losing their jobs. A network of 614 branches will be retained nationwide.

Susan Allen, Santander head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

“We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years.

“We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

