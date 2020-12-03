When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?

Published: 4:05 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 9:25 AM December 15, 2020

The Bideford Round Table Santa sleigh is coming to town from December 7, 2020. - Credit: Archant

It is pretty much business as usual for the annual Bideford Round Table Santa sleigh tour when it kicks off from next week.

As with other Santa visits in neighbouring towns, the only thing that won’t be happening is his helpers knocking on doors and collecting donations.

Otherwise, residents in Bideford and the surrounding area will be able to enjoy the festive display from the sleigh and numerous elves as it begins its tour from Monday, December 7, starting at 5pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends.

With the usual Santa’s grottos unable to run this year, Round Table members wanted to inject as much Christmas normality as possible.

To donate £1 you can text 328SANTA to 70085 and a JustGiving account will be set up shortly – see the Bideford Round Table 328 Facebook page .

The full list of Bideford Santa sleigh dates for 2020

Monday, December 7, Abbotsham, Parkham and Buckland Brewer

Tuesday, December 8 Hartland

Wednesday, December 9 Bideford Clovelly Road

Friday, December 11 Bideford Moreton and Devonshire

Saturday, December 12 Westward Ho!

Sunday, December 13 East-the-Water 1

Monday, December 14 East-the-Water 2 and Lime Grove

Tuesday, December 15 Torrington 1

Wednesday, December 16 Torrington 2

Thursday, December 17 Bideford Park Lane/Raleigh

Friday, December 18 Northam

Saturday, December 19 Yelland/Fremington

Sunday, December 20 Bideford Londonderry

Monday, December 21 Appledore