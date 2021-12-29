News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bideford road closed by police due to 'unsafe building'

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:28 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 11:29 AM December 29, 2021
Queen Street in Bideford

Queen Street in Bideford - Credit: Google

A Bideford street has been closed by Devon and Cornwall Police today, due to an ‘unsafe building’. 

Police closed Queen Street, just off Jubilee Square and Bridgeland Street, at around 7.30am this morning (December 29). 

There are unconfirmed rumours circulating on social media that the roof of a garage on the street collapsed in the early hours of this morning, prompting the police response. 

Traffic in Bideford town centre is not being impacted by the closure. 

The Gazette has contacted the police for more information, check back for updates.

Bideford News
North Devon News

