Official opening of the new interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre by new mayor Peter Christie, with interpretation centre co- ordinator Clive Fairchild. Picture: Graham Hobbs Official opening of the new interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre by new mayor Peter Christie, with interpretation centre co- ordinator Clive Fairchild. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Railway Heritage Centre is marking its 30th anniversary year and the new addition will offer an interactive journey through the railways of North Devon, the routes, the trains and the people, with a focus on the Bideford line.

The new centre was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Bideford Bridge Trust and Bideford Town Council.

It was officially opened by new Bideford mayor Peter Christie.

The new centre has a replica ticket office, an interpretation display, with beautiful information panels, a model railway and a high-tech touchscreen interactive system that lets visitors search out the story in photographs, text, film and sound recordings.

Outside the new interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre are Clive Fairchild, Steve Throwbridge, Rob Dark, Spencer Taylor and mayor Peter Christie. Picture: Graham Hobbs Outside the new interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre are Clive Fairchild, Steve Throwbridge, Rob Dark, Spencer Taylor and mayor Peter Christie. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Mr Christie also opened a new workshop, named after Derek Clark, the group's first chairman, who had passed away five years ago. This was built using grant aid provided by Torridge District Council.

The site is on the Tarka Trail and is now open to the public from 10.30 to 4pm at weekends and school holidays until October.

New members interested in supporting this community activity are always needed - visit www.bidefordrailway.co.uk.

The new interactive interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre. Picture: Graham Hobbs The new interactive interpretation centre at Bideford Railway Heritage Centre. Picture: Graham Hobbs