Bideford Quays WI pledged to help Harbour Bideford after receiving an inspiring talk from Elaine Arrowsmith from the charity in January.

The ladies have now made a large food donation to the charity, as well as collecting clothing and blankets to help support it, and will continue their efforts throughout 2020.

Harbour Bideford's Roger Levick said: "Harbour (Bideford) was asked to come and speak to the new Bideford Quays WI who were interested in what Harbour do and how they could help.

"The Bideford Quays WI were not only interested, but contributed food for Harbour clients on the night, and committed to help throughout 2020.

"Their interest and concern was genuine and it was a real privilege to be able to talk about what we do, and what we are about."

Bideford Quays WI formed in April 2019 following a social media appeal to start an evening group.

The group has gone from strength to strength since then, and now has more than 30 women of different ages and from different backgrounds.

President Sarah Lawrence said: "Over the past nine months we have been inspired by speakers, learnt new skills and enjoyed a number of fun activities.

"We wouldn't be able to run without the support of our amazing committee who have worked so hard to get this group off the ground."

Bideford Quays WI meets at the Pannier Pantry on the third Thursday of each month. For more information, email bidefordquays@devonwi.org.uk