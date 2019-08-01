South West Highways will be resurfacing the quay and carrying out essential footway maintenance from Monday (August 5), with work set to take place over two weeks.

The work begins with footway maintenance work. The High Street junction with The Quay will be closed overnight from 7pm to 7am on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be put in place for five days around the Jubilee Square junction with The Quay.

The Bridgeland Street junction with The Quay will see overnight road closures on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.

Road resurfacing will take place from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16. The Quay will be closed overnight between the Royal Mail depot and Bideford Long Bridge.

A statement from Devon County Council said: "Overnight closures and temporary traffic lights are needed in order to minimise disruption and enable the work to be carried out safely.

"Although the school summer holidays are not an ideal time, the work needs to be carried out before the carnival day in September."